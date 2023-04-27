Twitter Reacts to Detroit Lions' Shocking Jahmyr Gibbs NFL Draft Pick

Twitter reacts to Lions' shocking Jahmyr Gibbs pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Detroit Lions are aggressively searching for the next Barry Sanders.

The front office continued to load up at the running back position during the NFL draft on Thursday by making what could go down as the most surprising 2023 pick. The Lions, after trading down from No. 6, used the No. 12 pick to select Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was projected to go late in the first round.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Instead, he became the Lions' highest-drafted running back since 1989 when they selected Sanders with the No. 3 pick.

Jahmyr Gibbs is the highest drafted RB by the Lions since Barry Sanders in 1989 (3rd overall) 🦁 pic.twitter.com/dZcC9Fw2SS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023

The speedy Gibbs, who recorded a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, rushed for 926 yards last season and added 444 receiving yards on 44 catches.

But he joins a crowded Detroit backfield that already includes D'Andre Swift, who last season had 542 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries and 389 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 48 catches.

Detroit also signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in March to a three-year, $18 million contract that includes both $8.75 million fully guaranteed at signing and $2.25 million fully guaranteed if he’s on the Lions’ roster on the third day of the 2024 league year, per ProFootballTalk.

That's a lot of resources spent on a position that most teams shy away from investing heavily in. Hence the reason social media was divided on the Gibbs pick...

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions take at No. 12 #Bama RB Jahmyr Gibbs.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)

They cannot believe that Gibbs rose to them. https://t.co/dV97DNVPFX — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 28, 2023

Lions top 3 round RBs since Barry Sanders retired:



Reuben Droughns 3

Kevin Jones 1

Brian Calhoun 3

Kevin Smith 3

Jahvid Best 1

Mikel Leshoure 2

Ameer Abdullah 2

Kerryon Johnson 2

D'Andre Swift 2

Jahmyr Gibbs 1



They've combined for one 1,000-yard season in Detroit. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 28, 2023

Jahmyr Gibbs said he was a little surprised to go as high as he did but he thinks Detroit is a great fit for him. He said speed kills and that's what he brings to this offense. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 28, 2023

Gibbs there…with swift and Montgomery?!?!? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 28, 2023

Detroit Lions fans will LOVE Jahmyr Gibbs. He is a defenders worst nightmare when in space. The Lions will move him all around the field as a running back and a receiver because he is DYNAMITE with the ball in his hands. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

Two running backs in the Top 12 for the first time in six years and the second time in 13 years. And Gibbs is a weapon—described commonly as faster, less-shifty version of Alvin Kamara.



Having him on the field with (post-suspension) Jameson Williams ... A headache for defenses. https://t.co/eGPhO3oeMD — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

D'Andre Swift and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/YIJnSx6KjZ — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 28, 2023

Idc the Lions lost the draft already



Jahmyr Gibbs is a great running back but the Lions already have Montgomery & Swift. Terrible — 𓃵 (@Goaty_Szn) April 28, 2023

https://twitter.com/MatthewBerryTMR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MatthewBerryTMR reacts to Jahmyr Gibbs going to the Lions. pic.twitter.com/EtIaOWrOFC — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB)

I like Jahmyr Gibbs - he's an electric game-breaker - but I'm pretty sure he'd have been there for Detroit at 18 and very possibly at 34. But hey, if you fall in love with a player, I guess you should eliminate the risk os losing him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 28, 2023

I know the RB conversation is exhausting at this point, but the Lions this offseason have:



* Given David Montgomery a 3-year, $18M deal



* Used the 12th overall pick on Jahmyr Gibbs



That is a horrendous use of resources. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) April 28, 2023

If Lions were going to take Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12, why not just take Bijan Robinson at No. 6? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2023

the lions taking Jahmyr gibbs when they already have swift and montgomery pic.twitter.com/msmiZIVTDb — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 28, 2023

Why? Just… why?



Jahmyr Gibbs is a stud. We have Swift AND Montgomery though…



This pick makes ZERO sense to me. Traded down to select our 3rd string RB? — MMG (@PapaMeagzz) April 28, 2023

Why Jahmyr Gibbs?



Well, he's glaringly the best pass-catching RB to enter the NFL in at least five years. pic.twitter.com/MByKd9bcju — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) April 28, 2023

DeAndre Swift owners seeing his value tank in real-time as the Lions draft Jahmyr Gibbs pic.twitter.com/NWbR6jBYKI — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) April 28, 2023

D’Andre Swift once he finds out the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs: pic.twitter.com/S7dZkC0lnI — Moody (@EricNMoody) April 28, 2023