Twitter Reacts to Cubs' Drew Smyly Losing Out on a Perfect Game

Twitter reacts to Drew Smyly losing a perfect game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Drew Smyly almost notched the first perfect game in Cubs' history.

He nearly finished through eight innings before a bloop 32 mile-per-hour hit down trickled down the third base line, causing Smyly and catcher Yan Gomes to go racing at the ball and crashing into each other.

Smyly ended his bid having gone through 7.2 innings and allowing one hit on 10 strikeouts and 103 pitches. Jeremiah Estrada came in to clean up the rest of the game, pitching 1.1 innings and striking out three to help close out the 13-0 win for the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The reactions to the unfortunate end of a phenomenal bid were pertinent through Wrigley Field and social media. According to reporters at Wrigley, gasps game from the fans and the dugout when Smyly and Gomes went crashing on the infield trying to retrieve the ball.

On Twitter, the reactions are infuriating and comical. The way Smyly's perfect game ended was rare, causing some frustrating and jaw-dropping reactions on social media. Check out some of the top posts reacting to the end of Smyly's perfect game bid.

Drew Smyly so close to a perfect game



Yan Gomes: pic.twitter.com/heXXfiE36X — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 21, 2023

Watching Drew Smyly’s perfect game end like that pic.twitter.com/UsVMQ2koWI — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) April 21, 2023

THIS is how Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends??? pic.twitter.com/AHaiPZ0pA7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2023

Drew Smyly lost the perfect game on this play…

pic.twitter.com/QBstotDcts — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 21, 2023

