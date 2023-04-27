Twitter Reacts to Chicago Bears Drafting Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Twitter reacts to Chicago Bears drafting Darnell Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears got a bonafide starter on the offensive line, drafting Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle out of Tennesee with the No. 10 pick.

The Bears traded with the Philadelphia Eagles just before they drafted Wright. They sent them the No. 9 so they could pick Jalen Carter, who some attached to the Bears, in exchange for the No. 10 pick and a 2024 third-round selection.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Wright ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine (5.01s) and played phenomenally against a solid pass rush in the SEC and at this year's Senior Bowl.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter on the pick:

ESPN's Louis Riddick on new Bears tackle Darnell Wright: "Has the ability to be the best player in this draft." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 28, 2023

Can’t go wrong with a Darnell ! 🤟🏽 — Darnell Mooney (@Darnell_M1) April 28, 2023

I had Darnell Wright as my number 1 overall player on my draft board before today. Absolute beast. Future multi Pro Bowler and if you’d like to tailor his gold jacket for Canton today I wouldn’t blame you. Incredible Pick by the Bears — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 28, 2023

Darnell Wright in 2022:



892 snaps at RT. 0 sacks. 8 pressures. — Dave (@runbackdave) April 28, 2023

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.