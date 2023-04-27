Twitter Reacts to Chicago Bears Drafting Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

By Ryan Taylor

The Chicago Bears got a bonafide starter on the offensive line, drafting Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle out of Tennesee with the No. 10 pick.

The Bears traded with the Philadelphia Eagles just before they drafted Wright. They sent them the No. 9 so they could pick Jalen Carter, who some attached to the Bears, in exchange for the No. 10 pick and a 2024 third-round selection.

Wright ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine (5.01s) and played phenomenally against a solid pass rush in the SEC and at this year's Senior Bowl.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter on the pick:

