Twitter reacts to Bears' ugly loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After starting the season 3-2, the Chicago Bears have lost five straight games including a close one at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Bears gave up a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the 16-13 loss, giving Chicago back-to-back losses after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes in the game.

The defense looked broken for most of the game as a pass interference penalty set up the Ravens' game-winning touchdown.

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields was injured on the opening possession leading Andy Dalton to take over the offense for most of the game.

Many fans believe that after the loss, Matt Nagy's days as head coach in Chicago appear to be numbered.

That should just about do it for Matt Nagy’s job. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 21, 2021

Bears go shotgun wildcat on 4th and less than 1. I should be able to fire Matt Nagy. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 21, 2021

Matt Nagy wasted his timeouts in the second half. Plain and simple. This is a poorly coached football team. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 21, 2021

For most Bears' fans, this season was about developing Fields. The rookie QB completed four of 11 pass attempts for 79 yards before exiting early in the first quarter with a rib injury.

Dalton entered the game for Fields and immediately threw a screen pass to Darnell Mooney, who took it 60 yards for a touchdown.

Fans began to question why Dalton was able to execute the offense successfully in Nagy's scheme, while Fields had largely struggled the last five games

On #Bears Post Game Live Jim Miller said that he thought Justin Fields got no help from the offensive scheme today. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) November 21, 2021

Andy Dalton gets the RPO screen pass play call but Justin Fields doesn't??? — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) November 21, 2021

I can already hear some folks saying that Justin Fields isn't ready and that Andy Dalton is much better...



... because Mooney scored on a screen pass. Lol.#Bears — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) November 21, 2021

While the Bears lost, it wasn't all bad for Chicago.

Robert Quinn was relentless attacking Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley Sunday, ending the day with 3.5 sacks.

Quinn currently has 10 sacks through the Bears’ first 10 games, becoming the first Chicago player to do so since Richard Dent in 1990.

With 10 sacks, Robert Quinn is the first #Bears player to have that many through the first 10 games since Richard Dent.



Dent had 10 through the first 10 games in 1990 and 12 through the first 10 games in 1984. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 22, 2021

6. Robert Quinn had two sacks all season in 2020.



He has 10 sacks in 10 games so far in 2021.



We expected him to be better but this rebound is nothing short of spectacular.



It's so said it may have come a season too late.#Bears pic.twitter.com/PjPnuYhuJI — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) November 21, 2021

Quinn could potentially break Dent's 1984 individual sack record if he continues his torrid pace.

Chicago now must prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day likely without Fields.

Nagy hasn't made a decision on a starting quarterback for Thursday yet. Initial tests showed only damage to Fields’ ribs and not his spleen.

If Fields is not able to go, Dalton will get the nod on Thursday facing a Lions' team that is also without their starting quarterback.

The idea of an Andy Dalton-Tim Boyle early Thanksgiving Day showdown didn't excite many NFL fans after the game.

If Fields is hurt, we could have an incredible turkey turd matchup on Thanksgiving of Andy Dalton vs. Tim Boyle. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 21, 2021

@ NFL there will be children watching on Thursday, gotta do something about Andy Dalton v. Tim Boyle — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 22, 2021

So is anyone else excited for Andy Dalton vs. Tim Boyle on Thanksgiving?



Is this really how we’re gonna snap our five-game losing streak OR give the worst team in the NFL their first win on the season?



I pray for the #Bears during times like these 😂 — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) November 22, 2021

The Bears last played on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. Mitch Trubisky threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns leading Chicago to a 24-20 win over the Lions and third-string quarterback David Blough.

Hopefully, the Bears can snap their five-game losing streak with another great Thanksgiving performance against a Lions backup this year