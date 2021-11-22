Twitter reacts to Bears' ugly loss to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
After starting the season 3-2, the Chicago Bears have lost five straight games including a close one at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Bears gave up a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the 16-13 loss, giving Chicago back-to-back losses after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes in the game.
Local
The defense looked broken for most of the game as a pass interference penalty set up the Ravens' game-winning touchdown.
Bears rookie QB Justin Fields was injured on the opening possession leading Andy Dalton to take over the offense for most of the game.
Many fans believe that after the loss, Matt Nagy's days as head coach in Chicago appear to be numbered.
For most Bears' fans, this season was about developing Fields. The rookie QB completed four of 11 pass attempts for 79 yards before exiting early in the first quarter with a rib injury.
Dalton entered the game for Fields and immediately threw a screen pass to Darnell Mooney, who took it 60 yards for a touchdown.
Fans began to question why Dalton was able to execute the offense successfully in Nagy's scheme, while Fields had largely struggled the last five games
While the Bears lost, it wasn't all bad for Chicago.
Robert Quinn was relentless attacking Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley Sunday, ending the day with 3.5 sacks.
Quinn currently has 10 sacks through the Bears’ first 10 games, becoming the first Chicago player to do so since Richard Dent in 1990.
Quinn could potentially break Dent's 1984 individual sack record if he continues his torrid pace.
Chicago now must prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day likely without Fields.
Nagy hasn't made a decision on a starting quarterback for Thursday yet. Initial tests showed only damage to Fields’ ribs and not his spleen.
If Fields is not able to go, Dalton will get the nod on Thursday facing a Lions' team that is also without their starting quarterback.
The idea of an Andy Dalton-Tim Boyle early Thanksgiving Day showdown didn't excite many NFL fans after the game.
The Bears last played on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. Mitch Trubisky threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns leading Chicago to a 24-20 win over the Lions and third-string quarterback David Blough.
Hopefully, the Bears can snap their five-game losing streak with another great Thanksgiving performance against a Lions backup this year