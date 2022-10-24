Twitter Reacts to Bears MNF Win Over the New England Patriots

Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14.

The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.

The Bears' defense forced the Patriots into four total turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble). Both starting rookies – Jaquan Brisker and Kylery Gordon – came away with interceptions of their own.

Roquan Smith called Brisker's one-handed interception "epic."

With the Bears' win over the Patriots and the Bulls' win over the once-undefeated Boston Celtics, the Tweets were flowing from a successful Monday night for the city of Chicago.

