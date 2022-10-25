Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win

By Ryan Taylor

Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. 

The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points on offense, the most of any game this season. Plus, the defense held the Patriots to 14 points and recorded four turnovers. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

RELATED: Schrock: Fields, Eberflus might end up being perfect match

After the game, the team rightfully celebrated with some music and dancing in the locker room. 

The team tweeted a video highlighting the scene and showing the celebratory moves each player had to bust out. 

Check out the video and some hilarious Twitter reactions:

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Local

Hyundai Kia thefts 27 mins ago

Hyundai Stolen on Chicago's North Side in Crime Similar to Viral TikTok ‘Challenge'

Kanye West 29 mins ago

A Timeline of the Fallout Over Kanye West's Antisemitic Tweets and What Happened

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us