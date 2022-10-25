Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win

Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points on offense, the most of any game this season. Plus, the defense held the Patriots to 14 points and recorded four turnovers.

After the game, the team rightfully celebrated with some music and dancing in the locker room.

The team tweeted a video highlighting the scene and showing the celebratory moves each player had to bust out.

Check out the video and some hilarious Twitter reactions:

So many new gifs — Chicago Sports Stan (tank for whoever) (@FieldsAndLonzo) October 25, 2022

Cole Kmet can’t dance?! 🤣🤣🤣 — Fabian_D (@FabianD_inAZ_54) October 25, 2022

Club Dub is back?? — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) October 25, 2022

