Twitter reacts positively to Bulls' draft pick Dalen Terry

The Chicago Bulls selected Dalen Terry from Arizona with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Normally, during any type of draft, the reaction on social media varies from one extreme to another. People either really like the pick or they really don't.

When it comes to the Bulls and Terry, the consensus was overwhelmingly a positive one with a few mixed reactions sprinkled in.

Some were incredibly positive even going so far as to say the Bulls got a steal with the 18th overall pick.

"I love Dalen Terry. I love him so much. Terry is a hustler. That dude grinds on defense, and on offense he’s so selfless. There isn’t a moment he’s on the court that you feel he’s doing anything but trying to win."

- @KevinOConnorNBA — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 24, 2022

I had Dalen Terry as my number 1 overall talent heading into tonight. Absolute steal at 18 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 24, 2022

I manifested Dalen Terry to Chicago months ago before he declared. As a Bulls fan I am HYPE! — NBA Draft Dude ð¤ (@CoreyTulaba) June 24, 2022

Dalen Terry! I like it. Had him No. 15 on my board. 6'7 wing with a 7-foot wingspan, really good passing ability, good defensively, three-point shot is a question. Thought he was a perfect fit as a connector on a team with multiple stars. Bulls fans will love his personality, too — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) June 24, 2022

Others were more measured but still considered the pick a positive one.

Dalen Terry fits the brand this Bulls front office has tried to establish since arriving.



High energy, long, versatile defender, transition threat, and extremely unselfish ball-mover. A truly high-upside role player who Bulls fans should fall in love with fast. — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) June 24, 2022

I know Dalen Terry wasn't a popular name in pre-draft conversations, but he's a VERY solid pick.



Think Javonte Green except for way bigger/longer. Oh, and also true playmaking potential with his court vision. Bulls fans will fall in love with him. Will look to excel in his role. — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) June 24, 2022

Rarely does a draft pick receive a unanimous vote of approval. But even the more pessimistic ones from Bulls' fans ranged from mild to borderline neutral.

The Dalen Terry pick feels a lot like Patrick Williams. Never really asserted himself offensively because of the team he was on. Both are top tier defensive players and played their roles really well on 1 seeds — Tyler Aki (@TylerAki_) June 24, 2022

If drafting Dalen Terry is all the #Bulls do tonight then I'm fine with it. I trust AK and Marc to build this team & make moves when the time is right. Trades & Free agent moves can still Happen in the future. The off-season is just beginning. I'm confident in this front office. — Carlos Douglas Jr. (@TheRealC_Los) June 24, 2022

Willing to see what Dalen Terry can do, but donât love it from what I saw of Arizona this year. Feels like a glue guy at least. — John Bjerkness (@johnbj14) June 24, 2022

Those down on the pick were more concerned with what it meant for the health of other players such as Lonzo Ball.

I hope Iâm wrong, but why do I feel like the Dalen Terry pick is a



âOhh well Lonzo Ball isnât gonna be ready for the start of the regular season because of his knee so letâs go draft another Guardâ type pick ð¤·ð½ââï¸ — ðð²ð¬ð´ â«ï¸âªï¸ (@Sox_Nick) June 24, 2022

If nothing else, Bulls' fans will like the confidence Terry will bring to the team. He's not afraid to show it on the court. Judging by his comments after being drafted, he certainly feels like he has something to prove.

Dalen Terry to the BULLS at #18 ð



Forever one of the most disrespectful clips Iâve ever seen ð­ @DalenTerry pic.twitter.com/kJSTAWJKvd — Overtime (@overtime) June 24, 2022

Dalen Terry, on if he'll remember who was picked before him: "Yes sir. I remember everybody already." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 24, 2022

