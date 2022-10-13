Twitter Jokes About Bears Center Sam Mustipher's Flop Attempt

Twitter jokes about Sam Mustipher's flop attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sam Mustipher tried to draw a charging call during the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Commanders.

Here are some of the Tweets making fun of Mustipher's lousy attempt at drawing a penalty.

Bears OL Sam Mustipher with an ELITE flop 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FYjJG2xf1w — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2022

Sam Mustipher thinks he’s Miami Heat Lebron pic.twitter.com/EVkDBX7KR5 — m (@downbadbears) October 14, 2022

Mustipher shoved Daron Payne in the back, which in turn caused him to push Mustipher back and give the Bears center the idea to exaggerate the shove.

Thursday night's officiating staff has called the second-fewest number of penalties this season. Hence the no-call for Mustipher's flop attempt.

