Twins' Kyle Farmer Hit in Face by 92 Mph Pitch; Oral Surgery Next

Twins' Farmer hit in face by 92 mph pitch; oral surgery next originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning Wednesday.

Farmer was scheduled for oral surgery to realign four teeth and repair a laceration around his jaw. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the initial diagnosis revealed no fracture after the 92 mph pitch from Giolito ran inside and knocked Farmer to the dirt. Giolito appeared concerned as he raised his arms toward his head and walked forward from the mound.

Farmer laid face down for a few minutes as the Twins tended to him, before he climbed to his feet and walked slowly to the dugout with a towel pressed against his face and his head hunched down.

Willi Castro entered as a pinch-runner for Farmer, who was acquired in offseason trade with Cincinnati. He has started seven of 12 games for the Twins, filling in at second base for Jorge Polanco and more recently at shortstop for Carlos Correa.

