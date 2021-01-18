Elgin

Twin 14-Year-Old Brothers Struck by Vehicle While Skateboarding Near Elgin

Both brothers were taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin and listed in serious condition

Two 14-year-old twin brothers were seriously injured Monday evening when a vehicle struck them in unincorporated Elgin, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were called to the 39W200 block of Highland Avenue for a report of two juveniles who had been struck by a vehicle. Deputies learned the boys were twin brothers from Pingree Grove and were skateboarding at the time, officials said.

Both brothers were taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin and listed in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to another Elgin-area hospital, police said.

Additional details weren't available Monday night.

