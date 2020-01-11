Tweet of ‘Boardroom Suite’ at O’Hare-Area Hotel Captures Attention on Social Media

A man whose flight was canceled at O'Hare International Airport amid the weekend winter storm captured attention on social media for showing a photo of an apparent "boardroom suite" at a hotel near the airport.

Flight out of Chicago cancelled so I’ve been put up in the O’Hare Comfort Inn. Lady at reception said I’m in the ‘Boardroom Suite’. I thought to myself “weird name”, then walked into this... 😂 pic.twitter.com/9LfMRybGUl — Eoin Carrigan (@eoincarrigan) January 12, 2020

Eoin Carrigan said on Twitter that after his flight was canceled, he was put up in the Comfort Inn at O'Hare and told he was in the "boardroom suite."

He then walked into a conference room with a bed set up in the corner. Carrigan wasn't upset by the situation, and appeared to find it funny.

He told NBC 5 that he assumed the hotel was extremely busy due to the high number of flight cancellations.

Carrigan's tweet received hundreds of likes in just a matter of hours.