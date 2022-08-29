Des Plaines river

Tugboat Crew Member Reported Missing After Falling Into Des Plaines River Near Channahon Monday

Authorities in Channahon say that a tugboat crew member has been reported missing after falling into the Des Plaines River between the Interstate 55 bridge and the Dresden Lock and Dam on Monday evening.

According to authorities, the captain of the boat alerted the United States Coast Guard to a man overboard at approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday.

Channahon and Minooka firefighters arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, and Channahon police deployed a drone to search the river and shoreline for the missing crew member.

The Coast Guard also deployed a helicopter during the search.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 50 years of age, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Carhartt t-shirt, and a life vest.

Authorities say that the search was called off at approximately 9:05 p.m. due to deteriorating conditions, and that it will resume at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the confluence of the Des Plaines and Kankakee rivers, which forms the Illinois River to the west of the Dresden Island Lock.

The U.S. Coast Guard is the primary investigating agency, according to police.

