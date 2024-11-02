Tuberculosis case connected to Elmhurst University confirmed: officials

A case of tuberculosis was confirmed in an individual connected to Elmhurst University this week, with health officials investigating two other suspected cases linked to the school, according to the DuPage County Health Department.

DuPage County health officials announced they are coordinating with local health care providers to ensure those affected are treated while working to notify individuals who may have been exposed.

Officials said work to expand testing for potentially exposed students within the university as needed is underway.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is spread from person-to-person through the air, and are put into the air when a person with an active infection coughs, speaks or sings. Not everyone infected with TB becomes sick.

Therefore, two TB-related conditions exist: inactive TB infection, or latent TB, and active TB disease, according to DuPage County health officials. Both infections can be treated.

Anyone who has been around someone with an active TB infection is encouraged to contact their health care provider to arrange testing, even if they do not feel sick.

More information about TB can be found here.