Tua Tagovailoa on Bears' Justin Fields: ‘Dude's a Baller'

Tua Tagovailoa on Fields: 'Dude's a baller'

Justin Fields put on a show during Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

He scored four total touchdowns and ran for a single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards.

"He impressed me a lot," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game.

"How much rushing yards did he have? He had like 200?"

“Dude is a baller.”



Fields is starting to step into the national spotlight as he continues tearing up the field with his legs and with his arm. Despite what seems like a lowly 123 passing yards, he threw his fair share of darts around the field.

His accuracy and decision-making are readily improving, and the improvements are visible to the naked eye. Fields is giving Bears fans and the organization something to hope for in the midst of a losing season.

In the first game the Bears play after trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, the team nearly beats a highly-competitive Miami Dolphins team.

In the last three weeks, the team has averaged over 30 points per game.

Fields is a big reason for that.

"Dude's a baller, and he was making some plays in the passing game as well," Tagovailoa said. "I'm happy for him. I'm happy for the success that he's finding. I think people are starting to recognize more."

