TSA Stops Man Carrying Loaded Gun From Boarding Flight at Midway

Officials said this is the 18th gun recovered at Midway in 2020

By Ava Kelley

TSA

Authorities stopped a local man carrying a loaded gun from boarding a flight at Midway International Airport in Chicago Monday morning, according to a press release from the Transportation Security Administration.

Officials said Chicago Police responded after a TSA officer detected a 9mm loaded handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag at approximately 8 a.m.

CPD immediately removed the man and firearm away from the security checkpoint.

This is the 18th gun detected at Midway this year, according to TSA officials.

The TSA reminds travelers to check their belongings before arriving to the airport and to follow proper procedures when flying with firearms.

A passenger caught carrying a loaded handgun through a checkpoint will typically face a $4,100 fine for a first-time offense.

Passengers can learn how to properly travel with a firearm on the TSA’s website.

