TSA offers travel tips ahead of what could be busiest weekend on record

TSA federal directors say they anticipate screening 18.3 million people over the Thanksgiving travel week, which would set a new record for the holiday.

"Everything will be busier with traffic, parking and lots of families traveling through the airport," said Jim Spriggs, the TSA Federal Security Director for Illinois. “We strongly recommend that you get to the airport two hours before your flight... avoid the stress and give yourself a little more time.”

Officials expect Tuesday and Wednesday to be the busiest of the weekend, with Sunday, Dec. 1 the busiest in terms of return travelers.

Air travel at Chicago's airports have reached, and in some instances surpassed, pre-pandemic levels during recent holiday weekends, according to officials. The high volume of traffic could also mean longer lines at TSA checkpoints.

At O'Hare Thursday federal security experts reminded travelers to 'pack smart' to avoid slowing down checkpoint lines.

"If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it then it’s not a solid and should be in your checked bag," Spriggs said.

They also encourage passengers to start packing with an empty bag to ensure no weapons are accidently left inside. Those mistakes could cost travelers up to a $15,000 fine.

"More than 125 firearms have been discovered in carry on baggage here at O'Hare and Midway combined [this year], Spriggs said. "When we discover prohibited items those items have to go for bag checks, it takes several more minutes to move through, and the more items we find the longer it takes everyone to get through the checkpoint."