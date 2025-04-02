Trustee Jason House expected to win Dolton mayoral race

Trustee Jason House, who defeated incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard in the February primary, is headed toward the mayor’s chair, leading Casundra Hopson-Jordan by a wide margin.

With 16-of-17 precincts reporting in Dolton, House is leading Hopson-Jordan by a margin of 2,903 votes to 142, with nearly 3,100 ballots cast and turnout of 18.7%, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk's Office.

House is a former ally of Henyard’s administration, but ran against her as scandals hammered her tenure as mayor.

"We faced four years of intimidation, four years of failure, and tonight is a new day for the city of Dolton," House said at a victory party in securing the Democratic party’s nomination. "The community spoke loud and clear tonight."

Embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard was decisively defeated by trustee Jason House in primary elections Tuesday night, as several other suburbs voted. NBC Chicago’s Regina Waldroup reports.

Henyard’s other role as Thornton Township supervisor will also come to an end, as she was beat out by State Sen. Napoleon Harris to be the party’s nominee for the position earlier this year.

Harris was leading by a wide margin in a four-way race there, with 10,490 votes and a lead of nearly 9,000 votes over Richard Nolan with 99-of-104 precincts reporting.