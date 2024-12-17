Donald Trump

Trump Tower parking garage fire leads to large emergency response

The fire was put out by firefighters, according to officials

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago firefighters were dispatched to Trump Tower Tuesday morning for reports of a fire in the building.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a vehicle caught fire in a sixth-floor parking garage in the structure, causing smoke to billow out of the building and drawing a large emergency response.

The fire was successfully put out, and officials said that no injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.

