Trump Tower parking garage fire leads to large emergency response

Chicago firefighters were dispatched to Trump Tower Tuesday morning for reports of a fire in the building.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, a vehicle caught fire in a sixth-floor parking garage in the structure, causing smoke to billow out of the building and drawing a large emergency response.
The fire was successfully put out, and officials said that no injuries were reported.
No further information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.
