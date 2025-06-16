President Donald Trump this weekend directed federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations from Democratic-run cities, including Chicago.

Trump announced the plan Sunday night in a lengthy post on Truth Social, calling on ICE officials "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History."

He added that to reach the goal officials ”must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside.”

Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement, and after Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and main architect of Trump's immigration policies, said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump's second term.

It also comes less than 24 hours after thousands of largely peaceful 'No Kings' protests were held in cities and towns across the country. In Illinois, a large demonstration was held in Chicago, with dozens of others in the surrounding suburbs.

Trump made the call for stepped up enforcement in Democratic-controlled cities on social media as he was making his way to the Group of Seven economic summit in Alberta, Canada. He suggested to reporters as he departed the White House for the G7 on Sunday evening that his decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles was the reason the protests in that city went peacefully.

“If we didn’t have the National Guard on call and ready, they would rip Los Angeles apart,” Trump said.

At the same time, the Trump administration has directed immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, after Trump expressed alarm about the impact aggressive enforcement is having on those industries, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Last week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with Democratic Govs. Tim Walz, of Minnesota, and Kathy Hochul, of New York, were called to testify in front of a Republican-led house panel regarding their state's immigration and sanctuary state policies as deportations continue.

“I have the highest duty to protect the people of my state, and if Tom Homan were to try to arrest me, I can say first of all, he can try,” Pritzker said during the hearing. “I can also tell you that I will stand in the way of Tom Homan going after people who don’t deserve to be frightened in their communities, who don’t deserve to be threatened or terrorized. I would rather he come and arrest me than do that to the people of my state.”

Sources last week familiar with future Immigration Customs Enforcement said "elite special response teams," known as SRTs, are expected to deploy to multiple cities run by Democratic leaders, including Chicago.

There are eight SRTs deployed nationwide who are "trained to serve high-risk warrants under hazardous conditions, escort dangerous criminal aliens who have been ordered deported and assist local law enforcement agencies during critical incidents," according to ICE.

The tactical units use Bear Cat tracked vehicles, long guns and tactical vests typically in operations considered high risk. They were most recently used in LA just before immigration protests began.

According to the sources, the teams will be activated in Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, northern Virginia, including Washington, D.C., and New York.

It is not clear if raids in these regions will begin immediately, but units in those areas have been told to be ready to deploy, the sources said.