Trump Questions If Midwest Governors Will Allow for Big Ten Football Games This Fall

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday, asking if Midwest governors will allow for several Big Ten schools to play football this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump specifically called out Illinois, Michigan and Maryland, saying those governors have a "ridiculous lack of interest or political support."

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

These governors have yet to respond to Trump's tweet, but the Big Ten called off their fall football season last month over concerns about COVID-19.

Five months after the first spikes in coronavirus cases in the U.S. led to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament, the still raging pandemic has begun tearing down a sport that generates billion of dollars for the schools that compete in it.

Despite pleas from players, coaches and President Donald Trump in recent days to play on, 40% of major college football teams have now decided to punt on a fall season.

Under the Illinois High School Association's plan for the 2020-21 school year, some fall sports will be moved to the spring and others will continue as planned as schools continue to grapple with how to move forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the current plan, boys and girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming and diving will remain as fall sports and will begin on Aug. 10, as scheduled. Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball will be moved from the fall to the spring, officials said.