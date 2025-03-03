Trump promises ‘big' impacts ahead of joint address to Congress

NOTE: A live stream of the address will appear in the player above as it begins at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday.

President Donald Trump will deliver a joint address to Congress on Tuesday, marking a key milestone in his first 100 days in office.

The president has promised that the nationally televised speech will make a big splash, and he is expected to focus on the work his administration has done so far and what their next priorities will be, with questions over Ukraine, tariffs and many more topics on the minds of Americans.

Here’s what you’ll need to know.

What did the president have to say about his address?

Trump took to the Truth Social platform to offer a concise preview of his address, in which he plans to discuss his administration’s early accomplishments and what he hopes to achieve in the months ahead.

“Tomorrow night will be big,” the president said. “I will tell it like it is!”

Other details on what the president will address have been kept under wraps, but he will likely discuss the flood of executive orders he has signed since taking office, including orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, an order aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, and the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has come under fire from critics over job cuts and funding freezes that have run afoul of several different judges.

When will the Trump joint address to Congress take place?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The speech will air nationwide beginning at 8 p.m. Central. The speech will be televised on NBC Chicago, and will also air in the player above.

Will tariffs come up?

Tuesday marks an important day for the White House as the United States plans to institute 25% tariffs on imported goods from Canada and Mexico.

The Trump administration has held that imposing the tariffs will help it to manage trade deficits and to even economic playing fields between the countries, but stock markets have met the news with serious reservations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 800 points, or 1.8%, on news that the tariffs would still go into effect.

The Nasdaq Composite also slid by 3% and the S&P 500 dropped by 2.1%, according to CNBC.

Trump has also indicated that he will explore reciprocal tariffs and other duties on imported agricultural products early next month.

A shouting match erupted on Friday between President Trump and Ukraine's president during a discussion about peace and a minerals deal. NBC Chicago's Randy Gyllenhaal reports.

What about the situation in Ukraine?

Friday’s confrontation between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made massive headlines, as a tense scene unfolded in the Oval Office.

The meeting was supposed to focus on mineral rights agreements between the two countries, but Trump, who has falsely accused Ukraine of having started its ongoing war with Russia and has called Zelenskyy a “dictator,” criticized the Ukrainian president for not being grateful enough for U.S. help.

He accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III” and that he did “not have the cards” to continue the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy pushed back on those comments in the Oval Office, and declined to apologize during a follow-up interview with Bret Baier of Fox News.

“I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” he said.

The Trump administration has been increasingly critical of Ukraine’s handling of its defensive operations, and several of the president’s allies in Washington questioned Zelenskyy’s future as the Ukrainian leader.

“There was no need for him to go in there and become antagonistic,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CNN. "We were hoping that that meeting would begin by: 'Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. We wouldn’t be where we are today without you. We wouldn’t even have a chance to negotiate a piece without the help you gave us.'"

Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that Zelenskyy should either resign or “change” in the aftermath of the meeting.

President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that would make English the official language of the United States, according to White House officials.

What other executive orders could be discussed?

In addition to executive orders on freezing funding, transgender athletes and renaming several national landmarks, the Trump administration also signed an executive order seeking to designate English as the official language of the United States.

The order rescinded a previous mandate from former President Bill Clinton requiring U.S. agencies to make documents and services available in languages other than English, instead making those actions optional.

According to NBC News, previous efforts by Congress to declare English the official language of the United States have failed.

Trump could also push for election legislation

A piece of legislation supported by Republicans would require voters to prove their citizenship when registering to vote.

The “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act” would provide for penalties for states that don’t comply with the law, but according to critics the bill doesn’t contain any appropriations to put together infrastructure to support the process of verifying citizenship.

“Reasonable people can agree that only citizens should be voting in our elections,” said Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, according to the Associated Press. “If they want us to prove citizenship, then they need to build the infrastructure for that to happen.”

“Every time there’s federal legislation, I’ve got concerns, especially when the feds talk about things that the states typically do on a year-by-year, day-to-day basis,” added Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican. “Just because you think it’ll work in your state doesn’t mean it will work in everybody else’s state.”