Truck spills fruit onto Interstate 57 after crash, closing highway

Northbound I-57 will be closed for several hours for crash cleanup

By NBC Chicago Staff

A truck transporting fruit on Interstate 57 crashed just before noon Wednesday, spilling food onto the highway and forcing traffic to be diverted.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near the intersection of Interstate 57 and Interstate 80 just before noon Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash left fruit strewn on the highway, and forced Illinois State Police to divert northbound traffic onto the eastbound side of Interstate 80.

Interstate 57 is expected to be closed for several hours for an investigation and crash cleanup, police said.

One person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries was not known at this time.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

