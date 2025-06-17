All northbound lanes of Interstate 57 were closed near suburban Richton Park after a truck crashed and spilled dirt on the roadway.

According to Total Traffic, the highway is closed near mile marker 339, with traffic being diverted off the roadway and onto Sauk Trail.

Traffic is then being allowed to re-enter the highway at Lincoln Highway, one mile north of the crash site.

Thousands of pounds of dirt are being cleaned from the roadway by crews on Tuesday afternoon, and it’s unknown at this time how long cleanup efforts will take.

No injuries were immediately reported, and there was no word on what caused the crash.