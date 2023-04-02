Caught on Camera: Truck Plows Into Suburban Family's Home

A suburban family is contemplating their next steps after a pick-up truck slammed into their home in the middle of the night.

Wood Dale Ald. Randy Messina and his wife, Jennifer, shared Ring video with NBC 5, showing the moment a truck slammed into their home early Sunday morning.

The crash destroyed years of memories for the family.

"I have been crying all day," Jennifer Messina said in an interview. "It is hard, it's just shock."

"Just like my house is gutted, so am I," Randy Messina added.

The couple and their two young children likely won't return to the home for a few months due to the significant damage.

"To see the home in the condition that it currently is in is heartbreaking," Jennifer Messina said.

Luckily, the family wasn't home when the crash happened.

"Last week, at around that time we had a date night, and believe it or not, we were in that kitchen, and so I think about that, who knows what would have happened if it was last week at that exact time," Randy Messina told NBC 5.

Randy Messina has written several emails to the local township highway commissioner, saying that Route 83 near his home is dangerous. The homeowner says he has yet to receive a response.

"This is not an unknown safety, issue especially being so close to a major highway like Route 83," he said. "Sad that they sat on this for nine months."

NBC 5 also reached out to the township highway commissioner and had yet to receive a response as of late Sunday.

It remains unclear what caused the truck to slam into the home and whether the driver was arrested. More information is expected from police in the coming days.