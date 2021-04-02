Bronzeville

Trio Wanted in Bronzeville Car Dealership Break-in

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chicago police are searching for a trio that broke into a car dealership early Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

A witness told officers the male suspects broke a side window of a car dealership about 2:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue and entered the business, Chicago police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was not immediately known if any vehicles were taken, police said.

Local

chicago vaccine 2 hours ago

Chicago Launches CTA Bus Offering Mobile COVID Vaccinations

Little Village 2 hours ago

Calls Grow to Release Video After Chicago Police Fatally Shoot 13-Year-Old Boy in Little Village

The trio was seen wearing all black clothing, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Bronzeville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us