Trio Wanted in Bronzeville Car Dealership Break-in

Chicago police are searching for a trio that broke into a car dealership early Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

A witness told officers the male suspects broke a side window of a car dealership about 2:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue and entered the business, Chicago police said.

It was not immediately known if any vehicles were taken, police said.

The trio was seen wearing all black clothing, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.