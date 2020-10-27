Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Sunny Skies Expected Halloween Weekend

Trick-or-treaters can expect mostly sunny skies to fill the weekend of costumes and candy gathering in the Chicago area.

Halloween weekend will likely bring mostly sun both Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s and 50s across the area.

With many areas discouraging traditional trick-or-treating, the city and outside towns have created other COVID-friendly activities for the holiday, many of which will be spent outdoors in the sunshine.

For people wishing to trick-or-treat, Chicago officials have not released an official start time, but have candy gathering events beginning as early as 9:40 a.m.

In many Chicago suburbs, traditional trick-or-treating begins around 3 p.m., but will require enhanced safety measures in light of the coronavirus.

Chicago officials released the following guidelines for Halloween this year:

Masks aren’t just for trick-or-treaters this year! Everyone—including candy givers—should wear a face covering (multi-layered, covering the mouth and nose, without gaps around the face).

Leave a light on or hang a Halloweek sign in your window to let others know your house is giving out candy safely.

Handing out candy? Please socially distance and have hand sanitizer, too.

Trick or treating? Stay on the move! Less congregating means more houses and more candy.

Ensure there’s all treats and no tricks. Please don’t reach into candy bowls while trick or treating, and eat candy only at home after washing your hands.

No Haunted Houses. They are truly spooky and dangerous this year.

Keep your candy crew small. Trick-or-treating groups should be 6 people or less.

No house parties large or small this year.

“This year more than ever it is important to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “With these guidelines we are making sure that children and adults that want to enjoy Halloween can do so without putting themselves or their community at risk.”

NBC 5 meteorologists remind trick-or-treaters to turn their clocks back Saturday night into Sunday as Daylight Savings Time comes to an end.

Before the weekend, the weather will likely bring a mix of overcast and sunny skies, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures are expected throughout the day Tuesday with light rain and snow showers continuing into the afternoon. Skies could clear by the evening.

On Wednesday, sunny skies are expected to start the day with cloud coverage beginning in the afternoon and highs in the low 50s.

The area's next chance for rain is Thursday into early Friday morning before a mostly sunny weekend.