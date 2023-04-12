Tributes to 2 Fallen Chicago Firefighters Culminate in Funerals, Visitations in Coming Days

Tributes have poured in for Chicago Fire Department Lt. Jan Tchoryk and firefighter Jermaine Pelt after they both died in the line of duty last week, and visitations and funerals will be held for both servicemembers this week.

A visitation service for Tchoryk will be held Wednesday from 3-to-9 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels in suburban Norridge, according to officials.

His funeral will then take place Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.

Tchoryk’s funeral services will be carried live on NBC 5, and will be available both on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel and on the station’s website.

The procession to a burial service will also be livestreamed.

Tchoryk, 55, suffered a heart attack while responding to a fire at a Gold Coast high-rise on April 5, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The official cause of death was hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, officials said.

Just one day prior to that, 49-year-old Pelt had died while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side.

Pelt’s cause of death was ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the medical examiner’s office, and two other firefighters were also injured in that blaze.

Pelt’s visitation services will be held Thursday from 3-to-10 p.m. at Blake Lamb funeral home in suburban Oak Lawn, officials said.

His funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Chicago’s House of Hope, and will also be broadcast live on NBC 5. The service will be streamed on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel and the station’s website.