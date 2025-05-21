Tributes pour in for late ‘Cheers' actor George Wendt

Tributes quickly poured in Tuesday afternoon after news broke of the death of Chicago-born actor George Wendt, who was best known for his role as Norm Peterson on long-running NBC sitcom "Cheers."

According to his publicist, Wendt died Tuesday morning at his family home at the age of 76.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever," a statement from his family said.

Born in Chicago, Wendt grew up in the city's Beverly neighborhood before attending high school in western Wisconsin. He later joined Chicago's famed improv troupe, "The Second City," in 1975.

"Chicago was at the base of what made George this regular guy comedian," Second City Director of Comedy Studies Anne Libera said.

According to The Second City, Wendt joined the troupe after dropping out of the University of Notre Dame following a semester in which he finished with a 0.0 GPA.

Wendt attributed the academic struggles to living off campus without a car during a brutal winter semester, leaving him without a way to get to class.

Performing with the troupe for five years, Wendt played everyone from Mayor Richard Daley to a hip priest before embarking on a career in television.

"Second City was really his home away from home. He was a natural improviser, he loved the interaction with the audience," Libera said.

Wendt later landed the role he became best-known for in 1982, when iconic NBC sitcom "Cheers" premiered.

For 11 seasons, Wendt's role as a self-deprecating accountant and regular at the Cheers bar was acclaimed by fans and critics alike throughout the show's duration.

During the show's run from 1982 to 1993, Wendt won six Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Owing to his Chicago ties, Wendt also appeared on Saturday Night Live during the early 1990s as part of the "Chicago Superfans" sketch, with Wendt portraying Bob Swerski in the sketches.

Owing to his role in the iconic sketch, the Chicago Bears paid tribute to Wendt in a social media post.

Second City expressed their condolences to Wendt's wife, Bernadette, a fellow actress who had met George on stage early in their careers.