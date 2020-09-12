Tri-State Tollway Closed in Both Directions Due to Accident Near 75th Street

The Tri-State Tollway is closed in both directions near the Stevenson Expressway interchange due to an accident Saturday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, a multi-vehicle crash has closed both sides of the tollway. Serious injuries are being reported with the crash, but it is not known at this time how many vehicles were involved, or how many individuals have been hurt.

Traffic on northbound Interstate 294 is being diverted off the highway at 75th Street, while traffic in the southbound lanes is being diverted off at Interstate 55.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to police, and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

According to Total Traffic, traffic is building in both directions because of the crash, with motorists attempting to get off the highway by driving in the wrong direction to get onto the 95th Street exit ramp.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.