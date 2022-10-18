Trevor Siemian Had Better Start With Broncos Than Russell Wilson

Siemian had better start with Broncos than Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How bad have Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos been this season?

There's a growing list of quarterbacks who started their seasons in Denver better than Wilson. And it's not pretty.

Record through first 6 starts w/ Broncos:



Kyle Orton: 6-0

Trevor Siemian: 5-1

Drew Lock: 4-2

Brock Osweiler: 4-2

Tim Tebow: 3-3

Teddy Bridgewater: 3-3

Case Kennum: 2-4

Joe Flacco: 2-4

Russell Wilson: 2-4 pic.twitter.com/ubb7GOcXXq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2022

Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian started 5-1 during his premiere season in 2016 with the Broncos. That season, he threw for around 3,400 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Another former Bears quarterback, Kyle Orton, also made the list. He started 6-0 during his season in 2009 but finished 8-7 as the starting quarterback that year. He threw for around 3,800 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Wilson has struggled mightily since being traded to the Broncos.

He's led the Broncos to a 2-4 record so far. He's been sacked 20 times for 127 yards this season, which ranks sixth amongst quarterbacks.

Denver ranks last in the NFL in points per game with 15.2, making them the worst offense in the league through six weeks.

The Broncos also gave up a haul to bring in the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback. They traded Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, two second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

The Seattle Seahawks have four picks in the first two rounds of the next NFL draft.

It's safe to say Seattle is winning the trade so far, and rubbing it in Wilson's face by having tied for first place in the NFC West.

