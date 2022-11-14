Trevor Noah Is Heading to Chicago for ‘Off the Record' Stand-Up Tour

After Trevor Noah signs off from his seven-year stint at "The Daily Show," he will head to Chicago and a number of other cities for a stand-up comedy tour.

Noah announced Monday the new gig, billed "Off the Record," entails 28 stops across the U.S. that will take shape January and wrap up December 2023.

The Emmy-winning comedian will roll through Chicago for a two-day stretch, with shows slated for Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, 2023, at The Chicago Theatre.

On top of visiting Chicago, Noah will pay visits to a string of other Midwestern cities: Detroit, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Louisville.

Tour producer Live Nation also noted Noah will book international dates, which will be released soon.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 on Live Nation. Fans can sign up for presale opportunities now.

The tour announcement precedes the release of "I Wish You Would," Noah's third comedy special set to drop Nov. 22 on Netflix. His previous specials include "Afraid of the Dark" (2017) and "Son of Patricia" (2018).

The first date of the tour will fall Jan. 20, 2023, shortly after the outgoing host's last day at "The Daily Show," which will be Dec. 8. A full list of tour dates can be found here.