Trent Dilfer on Bears' Justin Fields: “He Looks Efficient”

Trent Dilfer on Justin Fields: "He looks efficient" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trent Dilfer knows football. His patented "Dilfer Dimes" bit on ESPN generated traction from his breakdowns of quarterbacks.

According to the long-time analyst and ex-NFL quarterback, he likes what he sees technically from Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

"He looks efficient," Dilfer said on 670 the Score. "I think he worked really hard in the off-season tightening things up. His feet looks tighter, his release looks tighter."

Fields worked tirelessly this summer to prepare for the upcoming season. His work with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko will prove vital to the success of the offense, especially long term.

Fields changed up his mechanics a bit to compensate for his misleading rookie season.

What does Fields do differently now?

"He got his base stronger," Dilfer said. "Number two, he got his torso rotated more. If his torso rotates more going back, his arm will move less."

The adjustments Fields has made this off-season have worked thus far.

Last Saturday, the Bears played their final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Fields turned heads in the first half (the only half he played in). He threw 14 completions from 16 attempts and tacked on 156 yards and three touchdowns.

He made impeccable reads, throws on the run and escaped the pocket like a true veteran. His ability to move his feet and navigate the rush was on display last Saturday.

Overall, the contention remains Fields could be the mainstay quarterback for a long time coming. At least, Dilfer believes it could all be true.

"I've been very bullish on Justin Fields," Dilfer said. "I think he has the right temperament. I think he has the right professionalism. He's an incredible athlete. He has all the traits that can make him into a big-time quarterback."

