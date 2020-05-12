Green Market Garden

Traveling Pop-Up Garden Shop Offers Lush Respite Across Chicago

The pop-up plant and flower shop travels to neighborhoods around Chicago

Need a dose of spring green in your life?

A Chicago-based event decor and design company created a pop-up gardening shop that utilizes dormant outdoor seating at city restaurants while infusing neighborhoods with indoor and outdoor trees, plants and flowers for sale.

Kehoe Designs created Green Market Garden to travel to different Chicago neighborhoods and set up at restaurants that cannot use their al fresco spaces.

“We’ve been so pleased by the warm welcome folks have shown us at all our locations," said Tom Kehoe, founder and president of Kehoe Designs, in a statement. "They’ll just be passing by and see this cluster of vibrant shades of greens and then catch a whiff of all the spring blossoms and you see their cheek bones rise under their masks, and their eyes light up. It’s a good feeling.”

The shop popped up in six neighborhoods on Tuesday. Visitors are asked to wear masks and be mindful of social distancing measures.

“We even have some who will make a day of it, going from one location to the next, they just enjoy the setting so much," Kehoe said.

To find the pop-up gardens near you, follow Green Market Garden on Instagram @greenmarketgarden.

