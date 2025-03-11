Traveler triggers New Jersey airport security, pulls live turtle from his pants: TSA

A Pennsylvania man was caught with a turtle hidden in his pants when the Transportation Security Administration body scanner triggered an alarm in the area of the man’s groin at Newark Liberty International Airport last week, the agency says.

A TSA officer administered a pat-down of the area of the man’s body where the March 7 alarm was triggered, and in doing so, determined that there was something concealed in the area of the man’s groin.

When asked if there was something hidden in his pants, the man, a resident of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, reached down the front of his pants and pulled out a live turtle wrapped in a small blue towel, the TSA says.

The turtle was estimated to be about 5 inches in length.

The man told officials that it was a red-ear slider turtle.

Port Authority Police questioned the man, took possession of the turtle and indicated that they would contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local animal control officials. The man missed his flight and was escorted out of the checkpoint by police. TSA says the turtle did not appear to have been harmed.

“I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants.”