Traveler ‘Accidentally' Sends Dog Through X-Ray at Wisconsin Airport, TSA Says

Agents with the Transportation Security Administration often discover strange items that airline passengers send through X-Ray machines at airports.

In August, a Chicago O'Hare traveler tried to bring a meat cleaver through a security checkpoint.

In November, a cat was found poking out of a checked suitcase that was traveling from JFK to Orlando.

More recently, Wisconsin TSA agents found something similar in a carry-on backpack: a dog.

According to TSA's Great Lakes Twitter account, a dog was "accidentally" sent through the X-Ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison this week. A side-by-side photo shared by TSA shows a small brown dog next to a photo of a black backpack that fits inside an X-Ray bin.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

If you are traveling with a pet, "at the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," TSA says, in the tweet.

The account also shared a video of the "proper" way to travel with a pet, noting that owners who believe their pet may attempt to escape while traveling through security should speak with a supervisor.