Transgender Activist Elise Malary Reported Missing in Evanston

A woman known for her transgender activism and as a pillar in the LGBTQ community was reported missing Friday in Evanston.

Elise Malary, 31, was reported missing by a family member March 11, Evanston police said. She last had contact with her family two days earlier, police said.

Police said Malary, who is the vice chair of the Chicago Therapy Collective, was last seen in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue.

She is 5-foot-10 and weighs 145 pounds, police said.

Officials say their investigation doesn’t indicate any foul play.

“Elise has been a good friend of mine and someone who has [been] a leader and advocate for the trans community. Her smile and energy lights up every room she is in,” Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said in a Facebook post Monday. “We all want to see her back and safe at home.”

Her friend Angelina Nordstrom said Malary was struggling with the recent loss of her father, but said it is not like her to not respond to phone calls or text messages.

Police encourage anyone with information on Malary’s whereabouts to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.