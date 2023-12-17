Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing holiday tour to Rosemont's Allstate Arena

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will belt out holiday classics with a rock-and-roll twist in the suburbs later this month.

The acclaimed rock band is stopping at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Dec. 28 for its annual holiday tour "The Ghosts of Christmas." Performances will take place at 3 and 8 p.m., and if you're interested, you're in luck. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on Ticketmaster's website.

Called the "most anticipated rock holiday tradition," the tour will feature the band's legendary blend of rock, classical and holiday music -- including its most popular tunes.

Experience the enchanting sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 28th for two electrifying shows at the Allstate Arena! 🎻🎸 Don't miss this holiday spectacle! 🌟🎉 #TSOLive pic.twitter.com/UilGbbGmdr — Allstate Arena (@AllstateArena) December 14, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Known for its use of pyrotechnics, lasers and eye-popping visuals, Trans-Siberian Orchestra was founded in 1996 as a side project for a group of rockers, according to its website. The band has cemented itself as one of the world's top acts and was named one of Billboard magazine's top touring artists in the past decade.

"With more than 10 million albums sold, TSO has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera," according to its website.

Additional information about the tour stop at Allstate Arena can be found here.