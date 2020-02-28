Grand Red Line

Person Shot on Platform at Grand Red Line Station: Source

Several police vehicles were seen outside the station, which is underground

A person was shot on a platform at the Grand Red Line station in Chicago's River North neighborhood during rush hour Friday, a source close to the police investigation said.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m., sparking a heavy police presence in the area.

The source said the person shot was wounded by a police officer. The person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was in police custody, the source said.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a female was transported from the scene in unknown condition.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were standing in the area "due to police activity." Significant delays were expected, the transit agency said.

It comes on the same day Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD officials touted a new safety plan aimed at reducing crime on the CTA.

Check back for more on this developing story.

