Train Service on South Shore Line Largely Suspended Due to Winter Storm, Bitter Cold

The South Shore Line has suspended the majority of its train service Friday afternoon because of mechanical and overhead wire issues as a result of the bitter cold and below-zero temperatures, according to the commuter rail line.

In a notice posted Friday afternoon, the transit agency announced all remaining westbound service will be suspended Friday, along with most eastbound trains, except for two. Train 111 will depart from Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. as planned, and Train 119 will depart at 5:58 p.m.

Passengers on eastbound Train 109 were expected to travel on buses eastward after arriving at the East Chicago station. As of Friday afternoon, it remained unclear whether service will go on as planned Saturday.

