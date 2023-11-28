With temperatures plunging into the teens and the days becoming shorter, spending time outdoors might be the last thing on your list, but we have good news.

This season, Chicago has a variety of events, pop-ups and festivities available for you to celebrate from the warmth of the indoors.

Classic movie screenings, heated igloos and holiday train rides are just some of the things you can do to celebrate the season while keeping warm.

Here are seven indoor activities you can enjoy.

The Logan Theatre

Sit back and enjoy Christmas classics at the historic Logan Theatre. Throughout the month of December, the movie theater will be screening classics – both scary and fun – like "Elf," "Black Christmas" and "It’s a Wonderful Life."

Purchase tickets in advance here.

Navy Pier's Light Up The Lake

Attend the indoor section of one of Chicago’s biggest pop-up holiday events. Guests can roast s'mores, join in on holiday workshops, shop at local artisan markets, participate in axe throwing and watch live music from local performers every weekend. You can also meet Santa and purchase gifts for loved ones.

All of these events are free, but you can purchase tickets for the heated Ferris wheel and outdoor skating here.

CTA Christmas Train and Bus

Chicago’s CTA Christmas Train is back with holiday cheer. Ride the holiday trains and buses transformed into a winter wonderland and greet Santa.

This year, photos with Santa will return to both the holiday train and bus on designated days and times. A CTA employee will take the images using your preferred device, but the photos will be on a first-come, first-served basis and one photo will be allowed per family or group.

The trains and buses can fill up quickly, so be sure to schedule in advance. Find the schedules here.

Christkindlmarket Stammtisch

Different packages are available for tables of eight at the Christkindlmarket’s alpine-style Timber house. You can choose from four different packages that will indulge you in a German tasting experience inside the heated house.

The Glühwein Delight, Bavarian Brotzeit, Biermeister and Prost! Packages include various portions of German beer, beer steins, pretzels cheeses and more.

Book a table here.

Polar Express

All aboard the Polar Express train ride in Union Station! This immersive one-hour train experience allows passengers of all ages to experience the magic of the iconic Christmas book. The ride will feature dancing chefs, caroling and keepsakes that passengers can take home.

Guests choose their seats when they purchase tickets and prices vary depending on passenger age and departure type.

Purchase Polar Express tickets here.

I|O Godfrey Igloos

Enjoy the winter from the igloos of the I|O Godfrey Hotel. Parties of up to ten can book heated igloos on the hotel’s outdoor portico and enjoy a selection of the establishment’s Celebrate Menu.

Book an igloo here.

Theater shows

If you’re looking for live performances, we’ve compiled a list of 15 holiday-themed shows and musicals running this holiday season.

Notable shows include a Cirque Du Soleil Christmas production, Mariah Carey’s winter tour, The Joffrey Ballet Nutcracker, the Hip Hop Nutcracker and Elf in Concert.