Train Cars and Semi-Trailers Burglarized in Back of the Yards

Two train cars and semi-trailers were burglarized in August in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into train cars or semi-truck trailers and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened about 4 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 3900 block of South Ashland Avenue and about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 4000 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.