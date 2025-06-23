Nearly a week after a 16-year-old girl went missing from the western suburbs and days of search parties, Yorkville police confirmed they had found a body in "the area of concern," describing the discovery as "tragic" as an investigation continues.

"It is with great sadness that the Yorkville Police Department confirms that a body has been located in the area of concern during the ongoing search for Aiyana Williams," the Yorkville Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The body was discovered after patrol officers were conducting patrol operations on foot and via drone in the early morning hours Sunday, in the Country Hills subdivision. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

"At this time investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery," police went on to say. "We understand the concern and heartbreak this news brings to our community."

Police did not identify the body but said an official news release would be issued once more details were confirmed.

Yorkville police had been searching for Williams, who was last seen Monday, June 16 near Fawn Ridge Ct. Officers led search "extensive" parties on land and water for Williams throughout the week, using search and rescue teams, K-9 tracking, surveillance footage and drones.

As part of the efforts, police asked residents in the area were to check their homes and properties, "including under decks, in sheds, garages, and any place where a teen may seek shelter."

According to officials, the police were investigating the disappearance as a runway. Foul play was not suspected.