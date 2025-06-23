Missing Persons

‘Tragic discovery': Yorkville police find body amid search for missing 16-year-old girl

According to police, the missing 16-year-old was being investigated as a runaway

Nearly a week after a 16-year-old girl went missing from the western suburbs and days of search parties, Yorkville police confirmed they had found a body in "the area of concern," describing the discovery as "tragic" as an investigation continues.

"It is with great sadness that the Yorkville Police Department confirms that a body has been located in the area of concern during the ongoing search for Aiyana Williams," the Yorkville Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The body was discovered after patrol officers were conducting patrol operations on foot and via drone in the early morning hours Sunday, in the Country Hills subdivision. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

"At this time investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery," police went on to say. "We understand the concern and heartbreak this news brings to our community."

Police did not identify the body but said an official news release would be issued once more details were confirmed.

Yorkville police had been searching for Williams, who was last seen Monday, June 16 near Fawn Ridge Ct. Officers led search "extensive" parties on land and water for Williams throughout the week, using search and rescue teams, K-9 tracking, surveillance footage and drones.

Local

New Illinois Laws 29 mins ago

New Illinois laws: Gas tax, hotel offerings set for changes on July 1

Television 3 hours ago

New season of ‘The Bear' premieres this week. Here's what to know

As part of the efforts, police asked residents in the area were to check their homes and properties, "including under decks, in sheds, garages, and any place where a teen may seek shelter."

According to officials, the police were investigating the disappearance as a runway. Foul play was not suspected.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Missing Persons
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us