SWAT Investigation Underway After Dogs Found Shot in Lakeview

A SWAT investigation is currently underway in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood after two dogs were shot by a gunman who then barricaded himself inside a residence, police said.

According to police, a woman was walking two dogs without a leash when a man passed her.

Police said the two dogs then got close to the man and began to follow him down an alley when he shot both dogs.

According to police, the man then ran off into a building in which officials believe he lives in, while trying to establish contact with him.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police added that there is no threat to the public. The condition of the dogs, as well as the time and location of the initial incident, remain unknown.

The current SWAT investigation is ongoing in the 1000 block of West George Street, where both Chicago police and SWAT teams can be seen investigating.

Traffic has been heavily impacted in the immediate area during the response.

There is currently no further information.