Traffic, Delays Expected As ISP Investigates Reports of Shooting On Eisenhower Expressway

The Illinois State Police is investigating after reports of a shooting briefly shut down inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway between Central and Cicero Avenues.

According to officials, police received reports of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Eisenhower Expressway near Central Avenue.

Total Traffic reports inbound lanes were briefly closed due Wednesday morning to the investigation. NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin reports traffic and backups on I-290 as a result of the police investigation, with inbound drive times totaling more than 90 minutes.

No further details were provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The incident comes one day after one person was killed and another was wounded in a separate shooting on the inbound lanes of I-290 near Cicero Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.