If you're a frequent domestic air traveler, you may want to soon consider replacing your Illinois driver's license with an Illinois REAL ID.

However, the process comes with a good amount of paperwork.

Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights, or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities. Instead, a REAL ID will be required.

The new, more secure form of identification is currently being issued in all 50 states. In order to get one though, you'll need to fill out an application in-person, and prove your identify in five different ways.

Here's what you need to know.

How Do I Get a REAL ID?

In order to get a REAL ID, a REAL ID application must be filled out at a Secretary of State's office alongside five forms of documentation that prove identity.

The application must be completed in person.

According to the Secretary of State's office, here's exactly what you need:

Either a U.S. birth certificate or a U.S. passport. An employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Some examples are: an SSN card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Some examples are: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Account numbers must be visible. Proof of your signature. Some examples are: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check or current Illinois (or out-of-state) ID.

A list of other examples of documents that prove identity is detailed here. Hard copy documents are required. Photocopies will not be accepted.

The Secretary of State's website offers a way to prepare for what you need ahead of time through the use of an interactive checklist.

What's a REAL ID and Why Might I Need One?

According to the Department of Homeland Services, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, "establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards."

The act was originally scheduled to go into effect Oct. 19, 2021. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the deadline was extended to May 3, 2023. On that date, the act will be adopted in all 50 states.

What's the Difference Between an Illinois Driver's License and a REAL ID?

To the naked eye, the difference is designated by a star and surrounding gold circle in the top right hand corner of an ordinary looking Illinois driver's license.

However, to officials, a REAL ID denotes stronger security standards.

How Do I Know If I Should Get a REAL ID?

Residents are not required to get a REAL ID. However, they may serve as a more convenient form of identification when you travel domestically or visit a federal facility or U.S. military base.

For instance, if you ever travel by plane domestically, you might want to consider getting a REAL ID. If you don't have one, beginning May 3, 2023, you'll need to use either a current U.S. Passport or passport card at the airport's TSA security checkpoint.

If you're traveling internationally, a REAL ID will not be an acceptable form of identification. In that case, you must use a passport.

How Long Does it Take to Get a REAL ID?

After filling out a REAL ID application and providing the proper documents, you'll immediately receive a temporary, paper REAL ID.

However, that temporary REAL ID will not be an acceptable form of identification if at TSA checkpoints. In order to fly, you'll need a permanent REAL ID, or a U.S. Passport or passport card.

A permanent REAL ID card will be mailed to you within 15 business days, according to the state.

How Much Does a REAL ID Cost?

According to the state, the fee for a REAL ID is the same as it is for a standard Illinois driver's license or state ID.

That means the cost of either an Illinois driver's license, or a REAL ID complaint driver's license, is $30. The cost of either a state ID, or a REAL ID compliant state ID, is $20.

However, the cost may be lower if you already have current, non-expired versions of either.

My Illinois Drivers License Isn't Expired. Can I Just Trade That in For a REAL ID?

If you recently renewed your driver's license, or it does not expire for at least another year, you may apply for a REAL ID for only $5. Your new REAL ID would then retain the same expiration date as your original license.

Residents can also apply for a REAL ID while renewing a driver's license at a Secretary of State Driver's facility.

Do I Need a REAL ID if I Have a Valid U.S. Passport or Passport Card?

If you have a valid U.S. passport or passport card, you may not need a REAL ID, and residents are not required to get one. However, REAL ID's may serve as a more convenient form of identification when you travel domestically or visit a federal facility or U.S. military base.

Is there a question you have about obtaining an Illinois REAL ID that we didn't answer here? Email us at tips@nbcchicago.com, and we'll see if we can find the answer for you.