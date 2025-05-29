Trader Joe's surprised shoppers by unveiling its own version of the viral Dubai chocolate for a fraction of the price -- but there's a catch.

Starting this week, the grocery retailer began selling its Dubai Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate, but it may not be around for long.

That's because Trader Joe's said the bars would only be sold for a "limited time," though they noted that customers can "vote... with their dollars."

"In other words, if our customers really love this product, we can certainly get more," the spokesperson said.

Dubai chocolate remains increasingly popularity this spring, even months after the craze surrounding the bars first began, nearly selling out the moment they hit stores.

So what can you expect and where can you find it?

What is Dubai chocolate?

The chocolate bars are filled with a creamy pistachio and tahini paste and knafeh, a Middle Eastern dessert.

The original bars are called “Can’t Get Knafeh of It” from Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, according to TODAY.com.

According to the chocolatier, individual bars cost 68.25 UAD, or around $18.50 USD.

The Trader Joe's version also features a sweet pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi, which the company describes as "vermicelli-like pastry 'noodles,' made from finely shredded phyllo dough, often used in Middle Eastern & Mediterranean desserts."

"There is so much to love about such a bar, which is precisely why we searched high and low for a version of this viral hit worthy of a spot on our shelves!" the description for the chocolate reads.

What's different about Trader Joe's Dubai chocolate?

According to the company, while the original Dubai chocolate bar made in Dubai, "most commercially available versions, including this one, are made in Turkey."

"To create their Dubai Style bar, Patislove® pours rich Dark Chocolate into a deeply grooved mold (to allow for easier portioning of the finished bar), allows it to cool, then stuffs it with an impressively flavorful Pistachio cream & kataifi filling," Trader Joe's said. "Pistachios make up 50% of the filling’s recipe, which is more than you’ll find in most Dubai-style bars, and the filling accounts for an entire third of the bar!"

The retailer's version is also significantly cheaper than the original.

Made by Illinois-based Patis Food Group and sold for just $3.99, well below the nearly $20 price tag for original bars of the chocolate that became a TikTok sensation.

When can you get Dubai chocolate from Trader Joe's?

The specialty chocolate bars could be seen at a number of stores in the Chicago area as of Thursday, but Trader Joe's said the exact date of arrival in stores could vary by location. Signs appear to limit customers to five bars per day.

"The exact date of its arrival in stores may vary," a spokesperson told NBC Chicago. "Customers can ask crew members in their neighborhood Trader Joe’s store if they have questions about availability."

According to the company's website, the bars will be available through at least July.