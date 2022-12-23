Trade: White Sox Acquire Right-Handed Reliever Gregory Santos

White Sox acquire right-handed reliever Gregory Santos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox got their feet wet in the trade market on Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade McClure.

The #WhiteSox have acquired right-handed relief pitcher Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league right-hander Kade McClure. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 22, 2022

Santos, 23, has pitched in five major league games over the past two seasons with the Giants. Last season, he pitched 3.2 innings over two games, holding onto a 4.91 ERA.

The Dominican Republic native has been in the Giants' farm system since he was 17 years old. He made his major league debut with the Giants when he was 21.

He will join a right-handed dominant bullpen among the likes of Reynaldo López, Joe Kelly, José Ruiz and others. Santos will likely be a short-stint reliever in the club.

McClure, 28, spent the last five seasons in the White Sox minor league system. He made 59 starts in 108 games and held a 4.09 ERA.

General manager Rick Hahn made it clear this offseason that he believes the bulk of the White Sox' offseason work would come from the trade market.

After saying that, the front office agreed to deals with starter Mike Clevinger and outfielder Andrew Benintendi in free agency. Nevertheless, the organization is coming around in the trade market, with the premiere move in support of the bullpen.

Hahn during winter meetings: "I think it's more likely things wind up via trade. Don't know if that's gonna be here. Certainly know we're gonna have some productive conversations."

