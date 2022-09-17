Tracking White Sox, Guardians, Twins' AL Central Race After Saturday

Tracking all you need to know about AL Central race originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This coming week’s three-game series between the White Sox and Guardians will have major implications in the race for the AL Central crown.

Cleveland remains five games up in the loss column after Saturday's games. The White Sox beat the Tigers in extra innings Saturday, while the Guardians swept their doubleheader against the Twins.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is no Game 163 this season, so head-to-head records will serve as the first tiebreaker. The Guardians hold the tiebreaker over the Sox.

Here's all you need to know about the division race with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

Saturday’s results

White Sox 4, Tigers 3

The White Sox got six strong innings from spot starter Davis Martin, who took the mound in place of Johnny Cueto, who was under the weather. Martin exited with the Sox trailing 1-0, but AJ Pollock gave them a 2-1 lead with a two-run single in the seventh.

Detroit tied things up in the eighth and the game went to extra innings, and the Sox broke through in the 11th and held on for the win.

Guardians 5, Twins 1; Guardians 7, Twins 6

The Guardians took Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader behind eight innings of one-run ball from Shane Bieber. They blew a 5-0 lead late in Game 2 but walked Minnesota off in the 15th inning.

AL Central standings (through Saturday)

1. Guardians: 79-66

2. White Sox: 75-71 (4 1/2 games back)

3. Twins: 72-73 (7 games back)

Head-to-head records (tiebreaker)

Guardians: 12-5 vs. Twins (clinched tiebreaker), 9-7 vs. White Sox

Magic number

The Guardians' magic number to clinch the division is 13.

Remaining schedules

Guardians (17 games): vs. Twins (two), at White Sox (three), at Rangers (three), vs. Rays (three), vs. Royals (six)

White Sox (16 games): at Tigers (one), vs. Guardians (three), vs. Tigers (three), at Twins (three), at Padres (three), vs. Twins (three)

Twins (17 games): at Guardians (two), at Royals (three), vs. Angels (three), vs. White Sox (three), at Tigers (three), at White Sox (three)

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.