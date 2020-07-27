Town of Cicero Cites Walgreens for Violating Face Coverings Executive Order

The town of Cicero has cited Walgreens for violating an executive order that mandates essential businesses require employees and customers to wear face masks.

The town issued a face covering requirement in April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from town officials.

Walgreens, which has three locations in Cicero, has received eight citations, each carrying a penalty of $750.

“It’s a basic health and safety issue for their customers, but Walgreens refuses to adhere to the executive order," town spokesman Ray Hanania said. "We feel they are putting their customers and employees at risk to the coronavirus."

Hanania added Cicero has tried to work with Walgreens to "reduce the fines significantly," but the town's first concern is for the safety and health of the public.

Walgreens has hired a law firm and is expected to appear at a town administrative hearing Wednesday morning, the spokesman added.

In a statement, a Walgreens spokesman said that the company requires face coverings at its stores nationwide, however "for the safety of our team members, we are not otherwise confronting individuals nor refusing service to those who do not follow it."

The full statement from Walgreens is below:

"Face covers are required at our stores nationwide, and we ask that all customers adhere to strong recommendations from health officials to wear face covers in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have additional signage on doors and make frequent announcements through stores’ intercom systems to remind customers that face covers are required while in store. Our store staff may remind customers of this policy, however for the safety of our team members, we are not otherwise confronting individuals nor refusing service to those who do not follow it."