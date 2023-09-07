Town hall with incoming CPD Supt. Larry Snelling held in Pilsen

A town hall from the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, or the CCPSA, was held with commission and community members on Thursday involving incoming Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

After 28 years as a veteran of CPD, Snelling was chosen last month by Mayor Brandon Johnson over two other finalists to take over the helm as the city's top cop.

Since David Brown's retirement in March 2023, both Eric Carter and Fred Waller have served in the role of interim superintendent.

Snelling was asked by residents how he would commit to dealing with residents' mental health issues, with the incoming top cop saying that he would like to see mental health experts involved in the city's response.

"Our officers are not mental health specialists," Snelling said.

He added that he was focused on prioritizing training for officers, community engagement and addressing violent crime.

Prior to Snelling addressing residents Thursday night, the CCPSA passed an amendment to bring an end to the city's gang database.

The CCPSA called the database harmful while looking ahead to a new approach with City Hall and CPD.

Though Snelling's appointment still needs to be confirmed by a vote from the Chicago City Council, he told residents he was humbled to be chosen by Johnson and hopes to make strides in improving trust between community members and the police.

Wednesday's forum in Pilsen was the first of five that are planned across the city for community members to make comments, ask questions and share recommendations.